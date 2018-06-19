2018 Outlook: Anthony Fasano

2018 fantasy player outlook for Anthony Fasano, TE, FA

Anthony Fasano might be done with the NFL, and he remains a free agent this offseason. After the 2017 season ended, Fasano, 34, said retirement could be in his future. He finished last season with the Dolphins and has proven to be more of a blocker than a receiving threat throughout his 13-year career. Keep an eye on what Fasano does with his future, but even if he plays again in 2018 he should not be drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...