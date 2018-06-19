2018 Outlook: Anthony Fasano
2018 fantasy player outlook for Anthony Fasano, TE, FA
Anthony Fasano might be done with the NFL, and he remains a free agent this offseason. After the 2017 season ended, Fasano, 34, said retirement could be in his future. He finished last season with the Dolphins and has proven to be more of a blocker than a receiving threat throughout his 13-year career. Keep an eye on what Fasano does with his future, but even if he plays again in 2018 he should not be drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues.
