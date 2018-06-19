2018 Outlook: Darius Powe
2018 fantasy player outlook for Darius Powe, WR, Giants
Darius Powe will compete for a roster spot with the Giants this season, but even if makes the team he will have minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. In 2017, Powe came off the practice squad to appear in one game, which was Week 14 against Dallas, but he fractured his foot and was lost for the season. He is expected to be fine for training camp, but he still has to prove himself this season to earn a prominent role. At best, Powe will be the No. 3 receiver for the Giants behind Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard, but we doubt he wins that job. Ignore Powe in all leagues on Draft Day
