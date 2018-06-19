2018 Outlook: Marqueis Gray
2018 fantasy player outlook for Marqueis Gray, RB, Dolphins
MarQueis Gray will compete to be a reserve tight end and blocking back for the Dolphins this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He played sparingly on offense in 2017 with one catch for 10 yards on three targets and five carries for 14 yards, and that was a decline from his 2016 production when he had 14 catches for 174 yards on 17 targets. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Gray should not be drafted in most formats.
