2018 Outlook: Michael Clark

2018 fantasy player outlook for Michael Clark, WR, Packers

Michael Clark has a chance to earn some playing time with a strong effort in training camp with the Packers. The 6-foot-6 receiver from Marshall played sparingly last year but definitely has the size to be a matchup problem for opposing defenses. It's an uphill battle, but he's worth putting on your deep, deep late-round dynasty league radar.

