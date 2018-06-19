2018 Outlook: Patrick Murray

2018 fantasy player outlook for Patrick Murray, K, FA

Patrick Murray is looking for a fresh start after a decent year in Tampa Bay. He made 82.6 percent of his field goals and missed one extra point but was 2 of 5 from 50-plus yards. The Buccaneers went with Chandler Catanzaro instead. No one will draft Murray unless he ends up in a really appealing situation as an unquestioned kicking option.

