2018 Outlook: Roger Lewis

2018 fantasy player outlook for Roger Lewis, WR, Giants

Roger Lewis will compete to be the No. 3 receiver for the Giants this year, but even in that role he will have minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Lewis also had ankle surgery in January, but he's expected to be fine for training camp. Lewis will play behind Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard, and his competition for the No. 3 job will come from Cody Latimer, Kevin Norwood and Travis Rudolph. We expect Lewis to win the job if healthy, and he had a productive season in 2017 when Beckham, Shepard and Brandon Marshall were dealing with injuries. Lewis is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he could turn into a waiver wire addition if he starts off the season playing well

