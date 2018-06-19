2018 Outlook: Roger Lewis
2018 fantasy player outlook for Roger Lewis, WR, Giants
Roger Lewis will compete to be the No. 3 receiver for the Giants this year, but even in that role he will have minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Lewis also had ankle surgery in January, but he's expected to be fine for training camp. Lewis will play behind Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard, and his competition for the No. 3 job will come from Cody Latimer, Kevin Norwood and Travis Rudolph. We expect Lewis to win the job if healthy, and he had a productive season in 2017 when Beckham, Shepard and Brandon Marshall were dealing with injuries. Lewis is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he could turn into a waiver wire addition if he starts off the season playing well
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...