2019 Outlook: Cameron Meredith

2019 fantasy player outlook for Cameron Meredith, DE, FA

Cameron Meredith figures to fight like heck for a roster spot with the Saints this summer. After tearing his ACL in 2017, Meredith was limited to just six games and caught nine passes last year. There simply is too much competition ahead of him on the Saints depth chart to reliably consider him worthy of a bench spot on your Fantasy team.

Our Latest Stories