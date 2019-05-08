2019 Outlook: Danny Etling

2019 fantasy player outlook for Danny Etling, QB, NE

Danny Etling will compete for a roster spot to be the No. 3 quarterback for the Patriots this season behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer, but he will likely fall behind rookie Jarrett Stidham as well. Even if Etling makes the final roster, he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Ignore him in all formats on Draft Day.

