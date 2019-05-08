2019 Outlook: De'angelo Henderson Sr.

2019 fantasy player outlook for De'angelo Henderson Sr., RB, NYJ

De'Angelo Henderson is expected to compete for a roster spot with the Jets, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. The Jets are loaded at running back with Le'Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery, Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon, and it will be hard for Henderson to move ahead of those guys, barring injury. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but don't plan on drafting Henderson in any formats this year.

Our Latest Stories