2019 Outlook: D'onta Foreman

2019 fantasy player outlook for D'onta Foreman, RB, HOU

D'Onta Foreman will compete for playing time with the Texans this preseason. His slow recovery from a torn Achilles combined with his ugly play last season have made him unpopular in the Fantasy crowd. However, the Texans seem to be optimistic as they did nothing major this offseason to improve their running back corps, meaning Foreman enters training camp as the backup to Lamar Miller. Foreman could fill the role left behind by Alfred Blue, making him a candidate for anywhere from five to 13 touches per game. It's good enough to put the bruising back in the late-round stash category, but impatient Fantasy managers might drop him if he's not doing anything spectacular in the early going.

