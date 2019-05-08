2019 Outlook: Mike Wallace
2019 fantasy player outlook for Mike Wallace, WR, PHI
Mike Wallace remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can sign with a team as a reserve receiver. At 32, Wallace can still be a valuable commodity to a team, but he was limited to just two games in 2018 because of an ankle injury. Wallace doesn't have much Fantasy upside, and he's scored just 10 touchdowns in his past four seasons. But if healthy, he should remain a viable deep threat, which some team should covet. Keep an eye on his landing spot this offseason, and he could be worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues.
