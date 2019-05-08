2019 Outlook: Zach Gentry
2019 fantasy player outlook for Zach Gentry, TE, PIT
At 6-foot-8 and 265 pounds, Steelers draftee Zach Gentry looks more like a power forward than a tight end. But the Michigan product is viewed as a jack-of-all-trades, master of none, making him a dicey Fantasy prospect. He looked okay catching passes for the Wolverines (32 grabs last year) but he's not a tackle-breaker and is unrefined as a route-runner. Worse yet, he's not a strong blocker, which is crazy considering how big he is. This is a project player for the Steelers to develop - if they're successful, he could be insanely good for Fantasy. Target him with one of your final picks in rookie-only drafts and the deepest of long-term formats.
