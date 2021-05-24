Cole Beasley just had a career season in 2020, and he should once again be productive this year. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. Last season, Beasley set career highs in targets (107), catches (82) and yards (967), and he also scored four touchdowns. He did this while playing through a fracture in his leg to close the season. He should be 100 percent healthy to open training camp, and Beasley should be No. 2 on the team in targets behind Stefon Diggs, even with the addition of receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Beasley is a trusted weapon for Josh Allen, which has proven to be a good commodity for Fantasy managers.