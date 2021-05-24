Just about the only thing Johnson had going for him last season was that he had little competition for carries in an offense helmed by Deshaun Watson. Now he's got Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram in the backfield with him and a ton of uncertainty about Watson's status for the upcoming season. Johnson actually had a decent bounceback season in 2020 and could be a decent No. 2 Fantasy RB if he gets a similar role, with 12-ish carries and three-to-four targets per game. However, given the uncertainties around Houston's offense, you can't target him as anything more than a low-end No. 3 RB, preferably as bench depth.