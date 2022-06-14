Renfrow had a career season in his third year in 2021, and now he will look to build on it. But that could be tough to do given the addition of Davante Adams in Las Vegas, and Renfrow could be headed back to Fantasy mediocrity. He's worth drafting in Round 8 in PPR, with his value lower in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues. Prior to last season, Renfrow averaged 10.2 and 8.2 PPR points per game in his first two years in the NFL. Then his production popped last season when he averaged 15.2 PPR points per game. Part of that was the natural maturation process in his third season in the NFL, but Darren Waller (knee) also missed five games, putting Renfrow in a prominent spot. Waller is back, and with Adams now in the fold, we could see Renfrow's stats decline. He's still worth drafting as a No. 3 PPR receiver, but don't overvalue him based on last year.