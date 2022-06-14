We finally might have a true handcuff for Austin Ekeler in Spiller, who the Chargers selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Texas A&M. Spiller will have to prove he's better than Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree in training camp, but we expect that to happen after both struggled in 2021. Spiller profiles as a bigger version of Ekeler, and Spiller has the ability to work as a pass-catcher out of the backfield as well. He might cut into the workload for Ekeler when both are healthy, but Spiller could be a lottery ticket if Ekeler ever misses time. We like Spiller as a late-round pick in seasonal leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. And in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Spiller is worth a second-round pick.