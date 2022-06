Sanders is worth a pick as early as Round 5 as a borderline No. 2 running back with lots of upside. Last year he was one of the most unlucky backs in football, failing to reach the end zone on 163 touches. He should be the lead back in a committee with Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell. If Sanders can stay healthy, he has top-15 upside at the position. But he's missed nine games over the past two seasons and it's unclear what his role will be on passing downs or short yardage.