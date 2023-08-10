Consistency is hard to come by in the NFL, especially for young players. In 2021, rookies like Najee Harris, Mac Jones and Kyle Pitts had stellar first seasons before regressing last year. While that doesn't mean 2022 rookies like Garrett Wilson and Kenneth Walker III are destined to be 2023 Fantasy football busts, one should still proceed with caution when crafting their 2023 Fantasy football strategy. The prior year is always a valuable tool, but you're drafting a team based on the upcoming year, not the past. Roster transactions and scheme changes can greatly affect a player's year-to-year production. So, which young players are best poised to meet or exceed their 2023 Fantasy football projections?

Top 2023 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes the top offseason personnel changes, including:

D.J. Moore traded to Bears: Entering his sixth NFL season, Moore has had a different starting quarterback each year, with Justin Fields being the latest. Despite the turnover, the receiver has produced as just six wideouts have more receiving yards than Moore since 2019. He now joins a Chicago offense that led the NFL in rushing a year ago but was last in passing. Moore's ability to post 1,000-yard seasons with the likes of Kyle Allen and Teddy Bridgewater throwing to him indicates his production should continue with the Bears since he's sure to be volume-heavy target for Fields.

"Moore checks in as my WR15, and he's one of the best bets ranked outside of the top 12 to break out due to the sheer fact that he could see more targets than all but a handful of receivers in 2023," Schneier told SportsLine.

Kellen Moore teams up with Justin Herbert: After finishing second among quarterbacks in Fantasy points in 2021, Herbert was just the QB11 last year. But much of that has to do with injuries, as he suffered broken ribs in Week 2 and then needed offseason shoulder surgery. That limited him both as a passer and runner, but he's now healthier and has an upgrade at OC with Kellen Moore, formerly of the Cowboys. Moore's offenses have routinely been some of the quickest in terms of pace, which means more plays are being run and there are more opportunities to pile up Fantasy stats.

"In 2023, Herbert is one of my favorite quarterbacks to target due to the upgrade in play calling, the likely return of some rushing production and the addition of first-round rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston," Schneier told SportsLine. "Herbert is my QB5." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

