The Broncos have done just about everything they could to inspire hope in a Wilson bounceback season. They replaced Nathaniel Hackett with Sean Payton, added Marvin Mims to the receiving corps in the draft, and added Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey to bolster the offensive line. There should also be some help in the form of regression. Wilson's 3.3% touchdown rate from last year was the lowest of his career and nearly three points below his career average. If he'd matched his career rate last year, he would have thrown 12 more touchdown passes and his 2022 wouldn't look nearly as abysmal. We're buying halfway back in, ranking Wilson as a high-end QB2 who should be drafted in the double-digit rounds.