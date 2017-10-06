49ers' Carlos Hyde: Cleared for Week 5

Hyde (hip) was a full practice participant Friday and does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Indianapolis.

Friday marked Hyde's first full practice since Week 3, though he still managed to gain 68 yards on 16 carries and 27 yards on five catches while playing 69 percent of offensive snaps in last week's 18-15 overtime loss to the Cardinals. With backup Matt Breida (ankle) also returning to a full practice Friday, the 49ers don't figure to have any limitations in the backfield against an Indianapolis defense that's held running backs to a schedule-aided 3.7 yards per carry.