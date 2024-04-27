The 49ers selected Green in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 64th overall.

Green was an elite college cornerback at Florida State and should be able to emerge as at least an average starter in the NFL as well. The challenge with his evaluation lies in the concern that there might be a disconnect between his skill set and tool set -- more specifically, Green dominated as a press corner in college but lacks the conventional traits to project as a press corner in the NFL due to a light build (6-feet, 186 pounds) and relatively short (31 and 1/4 inches) arms. If Green's build doesn't hold back his NFL press-coverage abilities then his game should translate well, and the 49ers would get a cornerback upgrade out of the pick.