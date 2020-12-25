Sherman (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

With San Francisco mathematically eliminated from NFC playoff contention, there's lessened motivation to rush back the three-time All-Pro. Sherman endured a calf injury earlier in the season that cost him nine games, and with yet another issue having surfaced, it's possible he's suited up for the last time as a 49er. The 32-year-old's contract is up at the end of 2020, while San Francisco sits at 16th in cap space moving into next season.