49ers' Richard Sherman: Questionable for Thursday
Sherman (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raiders.
Sherman continues to nurse a calf injury sustained during a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs. The veteran cornerback did look healthy last week, leading the 49ers in tackles and recording a sack during the team's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals, but it remains to be seen whether Sheman will suit up Thursday after a short week of rest.
