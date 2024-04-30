Pearsall may not see the field often as a rookie after being drafted by the 49ers, who have three starting wideouts returning for 2024, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

San Francisco's selection of Pearsall at the tail end of the first round of the 2024 Draft came as a bit of a surprise, both in terms of draft slot and roster needs, as Pearsall was mostly projected as a Day 2 pick rather than Day 1. Perhaps the front office drafted the Florida product with an eye on next offseason, at which point Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are expected to hit free agency and Deebo Samuel will be entering the final year of his contract. Pearsall is an explosive talent with a good chance to put up fantasy-worthy numbers at some point during his career; it just may not happen right off the bat in a loaded 49ers offense.