Mordecai has agreed to terms on a contract with the 49ers.

Mordecai was a backup at Oklahoma to commence his collegiate career before transferring to SMU and recording 7,152 yards through the air, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions across two seasons. He subsequently played one final season with the Badgers in Wisconsin, where he recorded 2,065 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. With plenty of experience under center, he will now look to prove himself as an NFL caliber quarterback in San Francisco. He will presumably compete with Brandon Allen for the No. 3 role under center behind Brock Purdy and Joshua Dobbs.