The 49ers selected Bethune in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 251st overall.

Bethune is a seasoned linebacker who appeared in 61 games over five seasons at Florida State. He lacks speed (4.75) for his size (5-foot-11, 229) and was known to overpursue plays during his time in college. Special teams will likely be his meal ticket in the early going, but landing in San Francisco is a good spot for him to develop given the franchise's success in unearthing gems at this position late in drafts.