Shampklin was waived by the Colts on Tuesday.
Shampklin's NFL career started with the Cowboys last spring when he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard. However, after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason the rookie was waived with an injury settlement, and ultimately signed with the Colts' practice squad last December. The 23-year-old failed to make an appearance on the 53-man roster and despite inking a reserve/future deal with the team in January, he'll now need to find a new opportunity with another franchise.