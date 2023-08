Shampklin failed to make it through to the the Chargers' 53-man roster and was waived Tuesday.

No surprise here, as Shampklin was the fifth running back on the Chargers' depth chart. The 23-year-old went undrafted in 2022 before landing on the Colts' practice squad in December. After getting waived by Indy in May he eventually found his way to Los Angeles in mid-August. Ultimately, he did not make the team and will now look for a new opportunity if he does not get a practice squad offer.