Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers are all potential superstars who will all have a chance to be among the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts this season. However, making the transition to the NFL is also a challenge, so knowing where to slot first-year players into the 2024 Fantasy football rankings is key.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The No. 4 overall pick out of Florida in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts was a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie, but injuries and an offensive system that didn't fit his game led to severe production falloff in 2022 and 2023.

However, a new coaching staff and overhauled quarterback room could create renewed optimism for Pitts. Longtime Rams assistant Zac Robinson will call plays now, and tight end utilization was a critical component of Los Angeles' offensive success. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins targeted tight ends on 27% of his passes last year, the fifth most of any QB.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. Washington selected the Heisman Trophy winner from LSU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and managers will lean on his athleticism to ensure he's productive on a weekly basis while he adjusts to the speed of the NFL from within the pocket.

Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 2023 with LSU, but he added 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns as a runner. If he can continue to make that kind of an impact as a ball-carrier, that should help raise his overall offensive profile. The SportsLine model ranks Daniels as a top-10 quarterback in his rookie season primarily because of that running ability. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. After a blistering start to the season in which he threw for 1,024 yards and eight touchdowns over the first three weeks, Tagovailoa's productivity tapered off and he wound up finishing as the QB10 in CBS Sports PPR leagues in 2023.

He threw for 240 yards or fewer in five of his last six starts, including the postseason, and only threw for multiple touchdown passes once during that span. The weaponry around Tagovailoa remains largely unchanged from last season and as explosive as that offense can be, it's difficult to trust that group away from home late in the season.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2024 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.