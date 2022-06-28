McCarron (knee) said Monday that he feels great and is "waiting for a call" to return to an NFL roster, Mark Inabinett of AL.com reports.

McCarron signed with the Falcons last offseason to serve as the backup to Matt Ryan, but the former Alabama quarterback suffered a torn ACL during a preseason game and missed the entire campaign. Now a free agent, McCarron is looking to return to an NFL roster, but it's unclear if he'll get an opportunity in 2022. "You never know what the future holds," McCarron said. "I'm just ready, waiting for a call. But right now, I'm enjoying my time off and being able to be a dad for the first time in a while."