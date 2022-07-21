The Browns worked out McCarron for a potential backup QB role, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

McCarron was brought in to work out along with Josh Rosen as Cleveland looks to add insurance behind backup quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs. Presumptive starter Deshaun Watson is still awaiting a decision in regards to a potential suspension for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy, so the Browns will want to add as many capable options at signal-caller as possible in the meantime. McCarron could provide just that as he is fully recovered from a torn ACL that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2021 campaign. The 31-year-old journeyman appeared in 17 regular-season games with four starts over the first six years of his career, and he last saw meaningful playing time in Week 17 of the 2019 season with Houston.