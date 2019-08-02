Andrew Dowell: Released with injury settlement

Dowell (hamstring) was released by the Cowboys with an injury settlement Thursday.

Dowell suffered the hamstring injury during the first week of training camp and now makes his way to free agency. The 22-year-old signed as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in May.

