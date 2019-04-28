Anthony Ratliff-Williams: Joining Tennessee
The Titans are expected to sign Ratliff-Williams as an undrafted free agent, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Ratliff-Williams elected to skip his senior season at North Carolina, after leading the team in receiving yards (689) and recording two touchdowns. A high school quarterback, he has proven to be versatile in the kick return game as well. Ratliff-Williams will face an uphill battle for a roster spot in 2019, with a logjam on the Titans' wide receiver depth chart.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp news: Luck, Henry limping
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest injuries for Luck, Henry, A.J. Green, Damien Williams and...
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...