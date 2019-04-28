The Titans are expected to sign Ratliff-Williams as an undrafted free agent, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Ratliff-Williams elected to skip his senior season at North Carolina, after leading the team in receiving yards (689) and recording two touchdowns. A high school quarterback, he has proven to be versatile in the kick return game as well. Ratliff-Williams will face an uphill battle for a roster spot in 2019, with a logjam on the Titans' wide receiver depth chart.