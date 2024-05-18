The 2024 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, which means it is the perfect time to get a head start on your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. Some players saw their stock rise based on new additions from the draft, while others are in less favorable spots due to new teammates. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is hoping to take a step forward this season after Indianapolis added wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in the second round along with new offensive linemen in the third and fourth rounds. Richardson was only able to play in four games last season due to injuries, but he was among the top Fantasy football picks during those outings.

Richardson finished as the QB4 and QB2 in the two full games he played, racking up three touchdown passes and four touchdown runs during his rookie campaign. Is he a versatile quarterback who you should be sky-high in your 2024 Fantasy football rankings? It's critical to target 2024 Fantasy football sleepers and 2024 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding 2024 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown. He has the chance to play with one of the top quarterbacks of all time in Patrick Mahomes. He's played with talented quarterbacks throughout his career like Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray, but Mahomes is a unicorn. Brown signed a one-year contract worth up to $11 million this offseason and will turn 27 in June.

Brown has been a downfield threat throughout his career and few throw the deep ball better than Mahomes. Brown averaged just 5.7 yards per target last season with a 50.5% catch rate, which both are poor numbers. However, that came with receiving passes from Kyler Murray, Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune, with no quarterback playing more than eight games. Brown could emerge as Kansas City's No. 1 receiver. That's because Rashee Rice may face an early-season suspension stemming from his role in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas this offseason, which would feed even more targets Brown's way. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. Chicago has spent decades looking for a franchise quarterback, and Williams has all the tools to become that player. He won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore at USC, setting school records for passing yards (4,321) and touchdown passes (38).

He was not as impressive in 2023, but part of that can be attributed to poor offensive line play and dropped passes. Williams can make throws from the pocket along and create problems for opponents when he has to evade pressure, offering additional Fantasy value as a runner. He had 21 rushing touchdowns in his final two college seasons, giving him a clear path to becoming one of the top Fantasy football breakouts 2024. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. Mostert thrived as Miami's top running back last season, finishing as the RB4 in Fantasy with 21 total touchdowns. He racked up almost 1,200 total yards across 15 games and was sixth in explosive run rate.

He signed an extension with the Dolphins, but he will compete with De'Von Achane for touches this season. Mostert relied heavily on touchdowns to bolster his Fantasy production last season, which can often be difficult to replicate. He is also playing in a loaded offense, so the Dolphins do not have to rely on him to carry the workload, especially after he dealt with knee and ankle injuries down the stretch last season. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2024 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.