Clark has been placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury and will miss the 2020 season, JJ Stankevitz of NBCS Chicago reports.

Clark went undrafted in 2019 and was unable to make any team's roster. However, the Bears ultimately signed him to a reserve/future contract following the season. He was a college basketball player but is looking to transition into the NFL as a tight end. He will now have to set his sights on recovering and preparing for 2021.