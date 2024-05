Amegadjie likely won't participate in OTAs or in rookie minicamp due to a quadriceps injury he sustained prior to the draft, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's likely Chicago was aware Amegadjie wouldn't be fully ready to go right from the jump, so it's probably too early to start ringing any alarm bells. Once ready, he'll compete for reps at tackle with Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright.