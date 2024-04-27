The Bears selected Amegadjie in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 75th overall.

A Chicago native out of noted football factory, Yale, Amegadjie is an impressive prospect with a legitimate chance to make the leap to NFL stardom. At 6-foot-5 and 323 pounds with 36-inch arms, Amegadjie has the size and length to stick at tackle on paper. He dominated Ivy League competition but the NFL will be a big step up. He will be just 22 years old for his entire rookie season, and thus, the Bears will not need to rush him onto the field if the starting unit stays intact. In time, look for Amegadjie to challenge for tackle reps in the Windy City.