Bears' Kyle Long: Return questionable
Long injured his hand and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Long injured his hand in the first half of Sunday's game. The specifics of the issue are unclear at this time. Expect Tom Compton or Bradley Sowell to fill in while Long is sidelined.
