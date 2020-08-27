While Allen Robinson (ankle) has been sidelined, Ridley has been impressive while competing with Javon Wims, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Ridley is showing signs of growth after a nondescript rookie season, as he's made some big plays while also showing the ability to be successful against zone defenses. For now, he's likely battling with Wims for the No. 4 spot behind Ted Ginn, as Wims has been making more big plays than Ridley during camp. If Ridley begins to climb the depth chart, he'll be a player to monitor for fantasy managers.