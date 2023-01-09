site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Sterling Weatherford: Primarily a special teamer in 2022
Weatherford ended the season with four tackles over 14 games played.
Weatherford played just two defensive snaps all year and worked primarily as a special team's player. Although he may be competing for a roster spot next year, he's signed through the 2024 season.
