The Rams waived Weatherford (undisclosed) on Friday with a failed physical designation, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Weatherford was set to join the Rams after being let go by Chicago earlier in the week. However, it appears the undrafted linebacker is dealing with an undisclosed injury and will have to get healthy before looking for a new opportunity.
