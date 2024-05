The Broncos are slated to release DiNucci, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

DiNucci, who spent the 2023 season on the Broncos' practice squad, was elevated to the team's game-day roster three times, but didn't log any regular-season snaps. With the 2020 third-rounder no longer in the mix, Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson currently head Denver's QB corps.