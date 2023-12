DiNucci reverted to Denver's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

DiNucci was elevated for Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots, but he ultimately remained inactive as an emergency QB option. He's unlikely to see the field for the Broncos this season unless one of Russell Wilson and/or Jarrett Stidham end up missing time. He hasn't appeared in a game since 2020 with Dallas.