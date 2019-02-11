Ben Jacobs: Let go by Panthers
Jacobs was released by the Panthers on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jacobs was set to enter free agency this offseason and is now free to sign elsewhere in the league ahead of schedule. The 30-year-old played 16 games with Carolina in 2018, notching six defensive tackles and 280 snaps on special teams.
