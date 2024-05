Burgress has agreed to terms on a contract with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent.

Burgess, a SUNY Cortland product, finished his senior season with 1,375 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 87 receptions. He will now look to prove his success was not just simply due to the level of competition he was playing against in college as attempts to compete for a depth receiving role with the Bengals.