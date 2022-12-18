Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Basham has a calf injury and is considered day-to-day, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Basham logged one tackle across 19 defensive snaps during Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, though it appears he came away from this contest with a calf injury. With star edge rusher Von Miller already out for the season after suffering a torn ACL, Basham's potential absence would leave the Bills with just three available defensive ends for Saturday's game versus Chicago. Basham's practice activity Tuesday should provide some early clarity on his availability Week 16.