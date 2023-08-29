Basham has reportedly been traded from the Bills to the Giants, sources have told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. The teams are thought to have swapped late-round draft picks in a future season.

Basham was a second-round pick in 2021, but he never really progressed and the Bills are deep on the defensive line this season. While Giants coach Brian Daboll is an offensive guy, he's familiar with Basham from their time together in Buffalo and is apparently happy to see if he can get the Wake Forest product's career going at little cost to the franchise.