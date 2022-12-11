site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-dion-dawkins-good-to-go-this-weekend | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Dion Dawkins: Good to go this weekend
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 11, 2022
at
11:47 am ET
•
1 min read
Dawkins (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Dawkins missed Buffalo's Week 13 matchup versus New England as a result of an ankle issue, but he's now slated to limit his absence streak to just one game and reclaim his starting left tackle spot Sunday against New York.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12/25/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
12/17/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
08/18/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 11 min read