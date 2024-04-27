The Bills selected Ulofoshio in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 160th overall.

This looks like a good pick for the Bills, who in recent years have quietly identified several standout linebackers in the middle rounds (Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams) and even among the undrafted (Tyrel Dodson). There's reason to think Ulofoshio (6-foot-1, 236 pounds) could be next. The Washington standout falls this far likely due to durability concerns, as he suffered a torn biceps in 2021 and a torn ACL in 2022, limiting him to just 27 career starts despite playing six years at Washington. When he's on the field Ulofoshio seems like an easy evaluation -- he's a high-motor defender from one of college football's best defenses, and his athletic testing was excellent (4.56-second 40-yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical, 128-inch broad jump). Given Buffalo's prior linebacker depth Ulofoshio will likely begin his career as a special teams player, however.