Mabin was released by the Bills on Monday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

Mabin was the most recent man added to the Bills' cornerback crew, so he'll also be the first man out as the team looks to be getting at least one injured cornerback back for this week's game against Tampa Bay, plus it needed a spot for previously suspended lineman Seantrel Henderson.

